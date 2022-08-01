Heartwarming! Saga of female KFC rider in Pakistan goes viral, internet lauds her courage

Among the many users, the Chief People Officer at KFC Pakistan, Asma Yusuf thanked Ijaz for sharing the post. She further commented that Meerab is also continuing her education journey with the KFC Female Higher Education Scholarship Program

An inspiring story from Pakistan’s Lahore has been winning hearts on the internet. It is about a girl named Meerab, who works as a delivery agent with the fast-food company Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC). She is being hailed for juggling many roles and performing her duties diligently, without seeking any fame in return.

The heartwarming story of Meerab from Youhanabad was posted on LinkedIn by Fizza Ijaz, following which it went viral. “Today I ordered KFC in Lahore and received a call from a female saying ‘Hello, I am your rider speaking’,” was the initial line of Ijaz’s post.

After receiving the call, Ijaz and her friend patiently waited outside the gate to meet and greet the female rider. They spoke to her for a good 10 minutes about many things including her passion, bike riding skills and pursuits. Further in the post, Ijaz has mentioned that Meerab is pursuing an undergraduate degree in fashion designing and has taken up night duty as a KFC rider to cover up her fees.

Ijaz has also claimed that Meerab intends to remain a rider for another three years until she graduates. Following that, the young aspiring designer plans to launch her own Fashion Brand. Ijaz ended her post by stating that Meerab's fee is taken care of by a foundation but she still needs to work to support her family, mother’s medical expenses and her personal needs. Before signing off, Ijaz hoped to see 'more Pakistani girls riding off to adventure their heart's desire!'

Since posted three days ago, the story has collected more than 48,000 likes and over 1,500 comments. Many social media users were moved by Meerab’s passion, journey and also lauded her for the courage.

Among the many users, the Chief People Officer at KFC Pakistan, Asma Yusuf thanked Ijaz for sharing the post. She further commented that Meerab is also continuing her education journey with the KFC Female Higher Education Scholarship Program.

