Have got two vaginas but didn’t know until I was 21: Australian woman’s shocking claims

Melbourne: An Australian woman has made the shocking claim of having two vaginas. In a recent revelation, 30-year-old Scarlett Rose from Queensland revealed she was clueless about her bizarre anatomy until she was 21.

The married woman revealed she suffered years of excruciating pain during sex that left her feeling ‘like an alien’ because she did not know what was wrong with her.

Was told it is all in her head

Rose, in an interaction with Daily Mail revealed she assumed the pain was because she was not ready or that it was supposed to hurt, with even medics telling her that the pain she felt was all in her head.

When she discovered the condition

It was only when Rose became pregnant that the mother of one was told by doctors that her vagina is split in two. Speaking about her ordeal she said that she was in fact relieved with the diagnosis because it took her years to find out what was wrong.

Now, sex is not painful

“Now, sex isn’t painful and I can lead a normal life,” Rose revealed, adding that she wants other women to know they are not alone in this.

As per reports, 72,000 women globally have a transverse vaginal septum — when a wall of tissue separates the vagina into two.

For the inversed, there are two different types of condition — longitudinal vaginal septum (LVS) which runs vertically, and transverse vaginal septum (TVS) which runs horizontally.

Rose’s condition

As per the report, Rose’s tissue ended two centimetres before the vaginal opening, making it difficult to see and hard for any doctors to diagnose.

Rose revealed she started having sex at 18 and the first time she tried to do anything she thought it was supposed to hurt. While she took medical assistance at the time, over the course of three years she endured laparoscopic surgery, smears and ultrasounds, as well as treatment for thrush, bacterial vaginosis and vaginismus.

Husband said it was not normal

Rose revealed when she met her husband Jamie, it was he who told her it was not normal, and she realised there was a problem. She struggled to find answers and even when they spoke to friends, she was often ostracised for not being fair to her husband.

“Having sex was incredibly painful. Intercourse isn’t just for pleasure it’s a way to bond in relationships,” Rose revealed adding that however, her husband was extremely understanding.

Doctor’s advice

Rose said that doctors even told her that delivering a baby might help with the pain as they assumed her pelvic floor was too tight and a baby can help loosen it. Rose and her field service technician husband became pregnant in 2014 with her son Hunter, now eight.

It was ruing the surgery that doctors discovered her vagina was split in two and removed the septum, creating one vagina. She was the informed that if they hadn’t discovered the tissue she could have hemorrhage during birth. This could have killed her son and her.

Rose now tries to create awareness about the condition so that people can go get help and support.

What is transverse vaginal septum?

A transverse vaginal septum is a horizontal “wall” of tissue that has formed during embryologic development and essentially creates a blockage of the vagina. It can be successfully removed from the body.

