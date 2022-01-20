'Havana Syndrome' is not a foreign power campaign, concludes CIA
Some US officials previously alleged the cases of US diplomats suffering mysterious headaches and nausea could have been caused by Russian microwave attacks, but scientists expressed doubts about the theory and said there was not one affliction or cause of the reported cases
Washington: The CIA has concluded that US diplomats suffering mysterious headaches and nausea in what has been dubbed "Havana Syndrome" were not targeted in a global campaign by a foreign power, reports said Wednesday.
NBC News, The New York Times and Politico cited multiple officials briefed on a CIA intelligence assessment on the incidents that first surfaced among diplomats in 2016 in the Cuban capital, in which US and Canadian officials complained of severe headaches, nausea and possible brain damage after hearing high-pitched sounds.
Since then, diplomatic and intelligence officials have reported similar experiences in countries including Australia, Austria, China, Colombia, Germany and Russia.
The reports said the CIA did not rule out foreign involvement in about two dozen cases that remain unexplained, which continue to be investigated.
"In hundreds of other cases of possible symptoms, the agency has found plausible, alternate explanations," the NBC sources told the network.
Some US officials previously alleged the cases of US diplomats suffering mysterious headaches and nausea could have been caused by Russian microwave attacks, but scientists expressed doubts about the theory and said there was not one affliction or cause of the reported cases.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Apple's claims iOS devices are safe from vulnerabilities found in Wikileaks' CIA dump
Apple in a response to an email disclosed that as long as its users are running its latest firmware, they will be safe.
CIA, govts, cops: Who gave them the licence to kill at will?
From the unmarked graves of Kashmir to the CIA ‘killing machine’, the motto is: ‘shoot first, ask questions later.’
Is the CIA in Goa to probe casinos and their alleged terror links?
Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar dodged a query from a legislator who asked if US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officials are in the state to probe casinos and their alleged links to terrorist activities.