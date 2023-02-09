Has Bill Gates fallen in love again? Check what reports say about his rumoured girlfriend

There is definitely no age limit for people to fall in love. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has been breaking the stereotype of people who think otherwise. The 67-year-old is in a romantic relationship with Paula Hurd, a source confirmed to People. Hurd, 60, is the widow of Mark Hurd, the former CEO of tech company Oracle, who breathed his last in 2019. According to the said source, the couple has been dating each other for more than a year but Hurd “has not met his kids yet.” Earlier, they were spotted during the Men’s Singles Final of the Australian Open last month.

Gates and Hurd were captured together sitting side by side at the Rod Lover Arena and enjoying the summit clash between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Since the photograph went viral across several social media platforms, speculations regarding the couple’s rumoured relationship sparked. They were also seen taking a stroll around the city of Melbourne. However, no one could recognise the lady to be Hurd.

A friend of the rumoured couple, during an interaction with news.com.au, termed Gates and Hurd “inseparable” adding, “They have been together for more than a year. Though she is always described as a mystery woman, it’s not a mystery to their inner circle that they are in a romantic relationship.” A Pagesix report said Paula Hurd met Bill Gates before her husband’s demise thanks to their common interest in Tennis.

Hurd’s husband Mark passed away at the age of 62 years after a prolonged battle with cancer. The duo had two daughters named Kathryn and Kelly. Hurd was formerly a technology executive and currently works as an event planner and philanthropist.

On the other hand, Gates broke the tie with his ex-wife Melinda French Gates in May 2021 after spending 30 years together. Their separation was finalised in August of the same year. But they agreed to a deal that they will continue their work for the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation together.

Hurd and Gates’ relationship news came to light just after the American business magnate was asked during a BBCinterview if he expects to find love again. Gates responded to the tricky question in the best way possible and replied, “Of course, I am not a robot,” only to allow some fuel to the ongoing buzzing topic.

