Harry Styles stops concert to allow pregnant fan to use washroom; names her child

Grammy winner Harry Styles raised the bar for fan interaction when he paused an entire performance so that a pregnant fan could use the loo. On Tuesday night, Harry Styles paused his show, so that a soon-to-be-mum, Shian, could use the washroom during his Love On Tour concert at Cardiff Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. “ I think we all agree that it’s important that Sian goes for a wee”, said Harry Styles from the stage. This kind gesture by the singer is winning hearts across the Internet. This incident was recorded and uploaded on TikTok, which has received over 600,000 views till now.

During the show, the woman requested assistance from Harry Styles from the audience in naming her upcoming child. This caught the attention of the singer and he enthusiastically participated in this name game, Page Six reported

Harry Styles exclaimed, “It’s a lot of pressure, Sian”. After this, he enquired about the gender of the unborn child to get a better idea of the name. But before the “ As it Was” singer could weigh out his option, the women responded with a plea to go washroom.

To this, Harry Styles pointed his fingers towards the direction of the bathroom and said, “ You should go for a wee”. The English singer asked the audience, “I think we all agree that it’s important that Sian goes for a wee, don’t we?”

The women hesitated and after noticing the same, Harry Styles told the woman, “ I am going to do this for one time. If you go for a wee, I’m going to stall”.

Harry’s fans begin to cheer for his kind gesture as she was being escorted to the washroom.

“Sian, you won’t miss a thing. If you hurry up, you won’t miss a thing”, he promised. The 29-year-old singer then used the unexpected intermission to interact with other members of the audience and read their signs.

Sian has returned from the loo, and the Grammy winner welcomes her while singing, “Here she comes, here she comes”. He congratulates the expecting mother on her quick toilet trip before returning to the name game.

Sian offered Harry Styles four names to think about: Stevie, Harley, Rafe, and Caleb even though she acknowledged she was unsure of the baby’s gender.

When the “As It Was” singer urged audience members to applaud their favourite name, Caleb garnered the loudest cheers, as per the New York Post. Styles recommenced the programme and said of about the name choice, “Job done.”

