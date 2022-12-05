Harry, Meghan have 'run out of ammo' in battle with royals
Harry and Meghan were accused of “declaring war” by releasing an explosive promotional trailer for the series
London: Ahead of the release of their much-anticipated Netflix series, Harry and Meghan are said to have “run out of ammo” in their relentless battle with the Royal Family.
Last week, Harry and Meghan were accused of “declaring war” by releasing an explosive promotional trailer for the series, Daily Mail reported.
According to sources, Harry is expected to reveal details about having therapy over his mother Diana’s death and his father King Charles’s affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles, now Queen Consort.
This is now being looked upon as the latest attack on the British Royal family. It comes less than two years after the couple’s inflammatory interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.
The new show is said to be a warning for the royals. The series has been described as “explosive… and very damaging,” Daily Mail reported.
“It’s the law of diminishing returns. What more is there possibly left to say?” a source stated.
