Happy Father's Day 2022: Find quotes, wishes and messages to share on the occasion

Every year on the third Sunday of June, Father's Day is celebrated around the world. It is a day to appreciate his efforts as he plays a crucial role in shaping our lives. This year, the day falls on 19 June.

From helping us riding a bicycle to dressing our first wound, a father's role in every child’s life is irreplaceable. He is not only a role model for his children, but also the first person to look for advice. He is someone who teaches us how to go about our 'first's' at everything and the one on whom the entire family can rely on. That's why dad’s are called superheroes without a cape.

On the occasion of Father’s Day, here are some quotes, wishes and messages to share:

Quotes:

- Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad, and that’s why I call you dad because you are so special to me - Wade Boggs, former professional baseball player.

- My father didn’t tell me how to live. He lived, and let me watch him do it - Clarence Budington Kelland, American writer.

- I love my daddy. My daddy’s everything. I hope I can find a man that will treat me as good as my dad - Lady Gaga, American singer-songwriter.

- I'm so lucky to have such an amazing man as my dad. Thanks for teaching me to work hard and laugh harder - Kate Upton, American model.

- She did not stand alone, but what stood behind her was the love of her father - Harper Lee, American novelist

Wishes and Messages:

- Dad, you are the best! You are better than the rest. I am blessed to have you in my life. Happy Father's Day.

- Today is your day Daddy. It is a day to celebrate and let you know how much you are loved by us all.

- Happy Father’s Day to the man who has more to give and expects nothing in return. Your endless love and dad jokes make you a wonderful father. Have a great day today.

- Happy Father's Day to the coolest dad in the world! Lots of love to you on this special day from us all.

- Some people don’t believe in heroes, because they haven’t met my dad. Happy Father's Day dearest daddy!

