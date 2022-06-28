Happy Birthday Elon Musk: Some exciting facts about Tesla and SpaceX CEO
From Tesla to SpaceX, some of Musk's revolutionary initiatives have been bringing a massive change in the automotive industry
South Africa-born American entrepreneur Elon Musk can be called a man of multiple achievements. From Tesla to SpaceX, some of his revolutionary initiatives have been bringing about a massive change in the automotive industry. While Tesla is popularising electric sports cars, SpaceX is helping the Americans to reach space after nine years without relying on Russian rockets.
Today on his 51st birthday, let’s take a look at some interesting facts about the ‘Real-life Iron Man’:
- At the age of 12, Musk developed a video game named ‘Blastar’ which was later sold to PC and Office Technology magazine for $500. The game is still available on the internet. He also worked for a gaming startup, ‘Rocket Science.’
- Once, Musk used to rent his friend’s house every weekend and turned it into a nightclub for his college pals. He used to take $5 as the entry fee of the club. Sometimes almost 500 people used to visit the club and he earned $2,500 per weekend.
- Elon Musk’s first car was a McLaren F1 which he bought in 1999. But due to not being able to afford the insurance he had to sell the car.
- Elon Musk completed his two bachelor's degrees from the University of Pennsylvania. Then, he moved to California at the age of 24 to pursue PhD in applied physics at Stanford University. But he gave up only after two days and started his first business venture, Zip2 which provided newspapers with maps and business directories.
- Iron Man director Jon Favreau developed the character of Tony Stark after being inspired by Musk who later got a cameo in Iron Man 2. He has also featured in several American sitcoms like The Big Bang Theory, South Park and Simpsons.
- In 2013, the SpaceX CEO purchased James Bond’s classic submarine car featured in the 007 classic The Spy Who Loved Me for $968,000 at a London auction.
