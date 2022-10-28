Halloween is just around the corner and people are already busy whipping out the most extravagant ensembles for going around having fun with friends and family members. Starting from scary costumes to delicious food items to great music, people will be ready to let their fangs out and put down a spooky show after the sun sets in. As we talk about the history of Halloween, it is said that the festival originated a thousand years ago and since then has been enjoying immense popularity among people, especially among the youth. Across the globe, people celebrate Halloween in different manners with the use of scary masks, jack-o-lanterns, and spooky headgear, and also by hosting horror-themed parties and family dinners.

Meanwhile, as people continue to mull over their Halloween costumes and planning parties this year, we bring you a list of some fun facts about the festival that you may not know.

Fun facts about Halloween

According to historians, the ancient Celts used to observe their New Year at the same time, and it was believed that on the eve before New Year, the line between the living and dead would thin and spirits could walk on earth. Thereafter, people started observing Halloween to connect with the dead souls every year.

According to legends, it is said that “Jack o’lantern” comes from the Irish legend of Stingy Jack who invited the devil for a drink but didn’t pay for the drink. He asked the devil to turn himself into a coin after which he kept the coin close to a silver cross and further prevented the devil from taking form again.

The most lit Jack o’lanterns on display is 30,581 and has also made it to the Guinness World Records. It was lit in 2013 by the City of Keene, New Hampshire.

As trick-or-treating goes along with Halloween, this practice is also derived from an ancient practice called the ‘souling’ where children used to go from one door to another begging for food and money. In return, they would pray for the souls of the departed ones.

Black and orange are said to be the colours of Halloween. While black symbolises the long and cold weather beside the dead, orange signifies the autumn season.

