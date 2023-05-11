Guinea civil society leaders freed after day of deadly protests

After seven people were reportedly killed during demonstrations appealing in part for the release of three civil society leaders in Guinea who had been imprisoned for months, their release was announced “without conditions” on Wednesday.

More than 30 people were shot during the riots in Conakry, the capital of Guinea, between opposition supporters and the junta’s security forces, according to an opposition coalition.

AFP enquiries for confirmation of the gunshot victims were not immediately answered by Guinean officials.

According to FNDC communications manager Abdoulaye Oumou Sow, the three anti-junta National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC) leaders — Ibrahima Diallo, Mamadou Billo Bah, and Oumar Sylla, also known as Fonike Mangue — were freed around 10:30 pm (GMT and local).

“They are completely free”, Sow added.

One of the lawyers representing the trio, Me Salifou Beavogui, said in a statement that the defence had “just learned of the release of our clients without procedure, without condition”.

Beavogui went on to criticise authorities’ handling of the case, and the fact that for several months “citizens were deprived of their liberty without trial”.

Mangue and Diallo had been detained since July 2022, while Bah had been held since January 2023. The court’s reasons for releasing them were not immediately known.

Day of protests

Earlier on Wednesday, fast-moving groups of young protesters in several districts of the capital had hurled stones at police, who responded with tear gas, an AFP reporter saw.

In addition to the seven people reported killed, the opposition alliance said that 32 people had suffered gunshot wounds and 56 were arrested while calling in a statement for new “peaceful” demonstrations on Thursday.

Protests also took place in the northern town of Labe and at Nzerekore in the southeast, witnesses said.

The demonstrations were called by the Living Forces of Guinea (FVG), an alliance of political parties, trade unions and civil society groups.

They are demanding talks with the junta to fast-track a return to civilian rule, the lifting of a ban on demonstrations imposed last year, and the release of the jailed activists.

Prime Minister Bernard Gomou on Wednesday voiced readiness for talks with the opposition.

“The government is trying to respond to the demands of all political and social movements while respecting legal procedures,” he said.

“But some amongst them refuse to join the framework of inclusive dialogue.”

‘Truly regrettable’

Gomou denied claims that the authorities had blocked talks.

“These calls to demonstrate are truly regrettable and those behind them are solely responsible,” he said.

The West African nation’s army seized power in September 2021, overthrowing elected president Alpha Conde, who faced mounting opposition for perceived authoritarianism.

The junta, led by Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, has pledged to restore civilian rule after implementing government reforms.

The transition period was fixed at two years from January this year following pressure from the regional ECOWAS bloc, which has also had to deal with coups in Mali and Burkina Faso since 2020.

Last May, the junta announced a three-year ban on all demonstrations likely to “hinder activities”.

Protests resumed on Wednesday despite an attempt by religious leaders to broker a solution with the opposition.

