Grumpy cat gets annoyed by adorable puppies; find out what happens next

The clip, which was shared four days ago on Reddit, has got more than 41,000 upvotes and 876 comments so far

The internet is flooded with cute cat and dog videos. They are your best way to destress. And what is even better than that -- a clip, which features both of them together. Recently a video was shared on Reddit that featured a grumpy cat with some adorable puppies and it has been winning hearts ever since it was posted.

The clip shows a furry cat sitting on top of a bed. Then, a number of puppies arrive in the frame and get too close to the cat, who gets grumpy. However, it stays close to the puppies and tolerates them.

The video was shared on Reddit with the caption, “Kitty sees them for the first time,” by a user named r/aww. One look at the clip and it is sure to win your heart. Watch the video here:

The video has garnered several comments from users who couldn't help appreciating the cuteness of the puppies. The clip has got more than 41,000 upvotes and 876 comments so far. It was uploaded four days ago.

Reacting to the video, a Reddit user wrote that he liked how the cat gave in at the end of the clip and remarked that nobody could resist affection from a young pup. Another remarked on the cat’s patience in the beginning and it how it got grumpy towards the end. A third user joked about the cat’s defeated look at the end of the clip.

One person was a little too observant and wrote that the cat seemed weirded out by the cuddly pups and was not sure about what to make of them. The user observed that the feline was agitated when the puppies came too near her face. Some people also wrote about how their cat would have jumped off the bed in a similar situation.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.