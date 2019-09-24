You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Greta Thunberg 'death stare' at Donald Trump at UN goes viral: Twitterati reacts to 'relatable' moment when US president walks past teen climate activist

World FP Staff Sep 24, 2019 14:25:09 IST

  • Just after her fiery speech at the UN Summit on climate change, video of Greta Thunberg giving a 'death stare to US president Donald Trump went viral

  • Greta delivered a powerful and emotionally-charged speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York Monday

  • At the UN, a video showed the Trump armada walk by and Thunberg fixing a 'steady stare' on the US President when he arrived to attend a meeting on religious freedom

Just after her fiery speech at the United Nations Summit on climate change, a video of the 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg giving a "death stare" to US President Donald Trump, when the two crossed paths at the United Nations on Monday, went viral triggering reactions and memes on social media.

The climate activist Greta Thunberg delivered a powerful and emotionally-charged speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York Monday. Thunberg told member nations participating at the Summit that the young generation will "never forgive" them if they fail to act on climate change deftly.

"I shouldn’t be standing here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean," she started. Thunberg further said that her dreams and childhood are being stolen due to the "empty words" of world leaders on climate change.

Later that day, Thunberg fixed a 'steady stare' on Trump when he arrived to attend a meeting on religious freedom. The video of Greta changing her expressions to that of frustration and anger on seeing Trump went viral. After the video was widely circulated on social media, let's take a look at some of the reactions of what Twitterati had to say:

"Quite relatable!" said Julián Castro, the US Democratic presidential contender, tweeting the video.

Some even found Greta's glare having the energy to fight the Monday blues.

"Bless him whoever caught the viral moment," thanked one user.

Another user took a dig at Donald Trump, who earlier on Monday thought it was "unfair" on him for never having received the Nobel peace prize.

"Highlight of 2019!" Users also noted how Greta's "death stare" would become a meme that will be shared for "days to come".

Updated Date: Sep 24, 2019 14:25:09 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement





Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores