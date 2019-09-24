Greta Thunberg 'death stare' at Donald Trump at UN goes viral: Twitterati reacts to 'relatable' moment when US president walks past teen climate activist

Just after her fiery speech at the United Nations Summit on climate change, a video of the 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg giving a "death stare" to US President Donald Trump, when the two crossed paths at the United Nations on Monday, went viral triggering reactions and memes on social media.

The climate activist Greta Thunberg delivered a powerful and emotionally-charged speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York Monday. Thunberg told member nations participating at the Summit that the young generation will "never forgive" them if they fail to act on climate change deftly.

"I shouldn’t be standing here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean," she started. Thunberg further said that her dreams and childhood are being stolen due to the "empty words" of world leaders on climate change.

Later that day, Thunberg fixed a 'steady stare' on Trump when he arrived to attend a meeting on religious freedom. The video of Greta changing her expressions to that of frustration and anger on seeing Trump went viral. After the video was widely circulated on social media, let's take a look at some of the reactions of what Twitterati had to say:

"Quite relatable!" said Julián Castro, the US Democratic presidential contender, tweeting the video.

I think a lot of us can relate. pic.twitter.com/NgOqVZ3Ym6 — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) September 23, 2019

Some even found Greta's glare having the energy to fight the Monday blues.

“We are at the beginning of a mass extinction event.”

— Greta Thunberg pic.twitter.com/06dorNYxHR — Jay Kuo (@nycjayjay) September 24, 2019

Greta Thunberg’s glare at Donald Trump is giving me the energy to get through this Monday pic.twitter.com/xdM0rdI2ln — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) September 23, 2019

"Bless him whoever caught the viral moment," thanked one user.

Bless whoever got this footage of Greta Thunberg eyeing Trump pic.twitter.com/1XEjz7hyoG — Ang Ferraguto (@MagnaFarta) September 23, 2019

You know, I don’t think Greta Thunberg likes Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/JzncKbkDOJ — Ken Murray (@Ken_J_Murray) September 23, 2019

Another user took a dig at Donald Trump, who earlier on Monday thought it was "unfair" on him for never having received the Nobel peace prize.

Q: what's one thing Greta Thunberg has that Donald Trump doesn't?

A: any chance of winning a Nobel Peace Prize — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) September 23, 2019

With one look @GretaThunberg sums up an entire planets reaction when they see @realDonaldTrump #ClimateActionSummit pic.twitter.com/GMZvukryNz — Chris Furlong (@SocialistChris) September 23, 2019

Greta Thunberg staring straight into Trump's dark, cavernous soul #GretaThurnberg pic.twitter.com/ZbPiwoTHNE — Cathal (@wharsmetoothpic) September 23, 2019

"Highlight of 2019!" Users also noted how Greta's "death stare" would become a meme that will be shared for "days to come".

Prepare yourselves for a meme that will be run into the ground for *days* to come. pic.twitter.com/Ed3ssuuDgl — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) September 23, 2019

Greta Thunberg giving Donald Trump a death stare is the highlight of 2019 so far pic.twitter.com/J0ZGU6WgsQ — laura ✨ (@daisyrdley) September 23, 2019