Green fireball in Louisiana skies prompts UFO panic; Meteorological Society investigates

In one of the latest sightings common to the USA states, a ringing doorbell camera in Louisiana became a medium to capture the unusual green-coloured fireball marking its presence across the night sky. As per several reports, the event unfolded in the early hours of 14 July at around 4:30 am in Gretna, a city in Louisiana. The incident has left the knowers of the cosmic world baffled. It has also proposed a range of conspiracy theories about the presence of some Unidentified flying object (UFO) or the ball being symbolic of otherworldly activities.

Several residents of the southeastern US state witnessed the peculiar sky phenomenon, adding to speculations. A few Twitter users also shared the clip on the microblogging site. The video shows a bright fireball of green light flashing across the sky, casting an extraterrestrial glow over a street. One such user JVARTS, The Fine Arts Club or Meta Homeboy for Alien Arts shared the doorbell recording.

As per the user’s Twitter bio, he has been an Unidentified Flying Object researcher for more than two decades. The post has amassed over 900 views.

The person who lives in the area where the goofy object hit shared an update. He wrote: “Was reported as a meteorite in the local news here in the local area. As far as I know, nobody got out and tried locating or checking it out.”

Another user suggested: “Maybe it’s Kryptonite!”

Interestingly, Kryptonite is a fictional material appearing in Superman stories published by DC Comics. It is known for its green, crystalline material and emits a unique, poisonous radiation that can weaken and even kill Kryptonians.

A user said: “Looks like a classic bolide.” Bolides are large meteors or fiery balls that explode.

Meteorological Service investigates the unusual sighting

New York Post while quoting Jam Press said that the American Meteorological Society is now investigating the latest fireball clip from Louisiana. While officials call it a ‘meteor’, similar sightings have been reported in six US states recently, bringing the total to 29.