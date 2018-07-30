Greece wildfire: 91 killed, 25 persons missing, say fire officials; Navy Seals on high alert on Mati sea to find more victims

Mati (Greece): Fire officials in Greece raised the death toll from a wildfire that raged through a coastal area east of Athens to 91 and reported that 25 people were missing on Sunday, six days after Europe's deadliest forest fire in more than a century.

Before the national fire service updated the official number of fatalities, it stood at 86 as hundreds of mourners attended a morning memorial service on Sunday for the victims in the seaside village hardest-hit by the blaze.

The fire sped flames through the village of Mati without warning on 23 July. A database maintained by the Centre for the Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters in Brussels shows it as the deadliest wildfire in Europe since 1900. The vast majority of victims died in the fire itself, though a number drowned in the sea while fleeing the flames. Until Sunday night, Greek officials had not provided a tally of the people reported missing.

The senior local Greek Orthodox Church official, Bishop Kyrillos, presided over the memorial service at Dormition of the Virgin Mary Church in Mati, a popular resort spot that was the place hardest-hit by the blaze that killed at least 86 people. Kyrillos said the community was mourning the loss of family, neighbors and friends. "There's fewer of us now than usually, the bishop said. "It is the victims of the recent fire that are missing — friends, relatives and acquaintances, next-door people that we saw every day in town and on the beach.

Local resident Angeliki Galiatsatou said she narrowly managed to escape the fire that killed others in their cars and homes. "I came to pray for the people who were lost and I pray that God blesses us all," she said.

Dozens of volunteer divers, some of them retired Navy Seals, kept searching the sea off Mati on Sunday looking for the bodies of more possible victims.

Greek authorities have said they have reason to believe the fire resulted from arson and turned so deadly because winds of up to 100 kilometers per hour buffeted the pine-forested seaside resorts at the time.

The Greek government also has come under criticism for how buildings and roads were laid out in the area and an alleged lack of adequate preparation for fire season.

More than 2,000 homes were damaged in the fire and roughly a quarter will have to be demolished, Greek officials said Friday.

The Holy Synod made up of all Greek bishops said in a letter read out loud at today's memorial service that everyone bears responsibility for protecting the environment from haphazard development.

"What words of comfort can you offer the person who has lost their father, their mother, the grandparents in whose arms their grandchildren were found?" Kyrillos said. "What words of solace can you offer a mother who has lost her baby and left a few flowers on the beach?"