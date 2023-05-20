Greece successfully recovers stolen artefacts, including bronze statue of Alexander the Great

After a long legal battle spanning 17 years, Greece has announced the recovery of numerous looted artefacts, which includes a notable second-century bronze statue of Alexander the Great, from a notorious British antiquities dealer.

The Greek Culture Minister, Lina Mendoni, stated that the pursuit to repatriate the collection of 351 objects began in 2006, with authorities investigating Robin Symes’ eponymous company in Greece and abroad.

This significant recovery follows the retrieval of stolen archaeological artefacts from Italy, which were stored by Symes and subsequently found by Italian and Swiss police in 2016.

While the connection between the Greek artefacts and the Italian haul was not explicitly mentioned by Greece’s culture ministry, the retrieval of the extensive collection is a significant victory.

Among the notable pieces in the repatriated collection are a Neolithic-era statuette carved from white stone, dating back to the fourth millennium BCE.

Additionally, the collection includes an Early Cycladic figurine from the period between 3200 and 2700 BCE, a damaged marble statue from the Archaic period (550-500 BCE), and a marble head depicting either a kore or a sphinx from the same period.

This successful recovery marks an important milestone for Greece in its ongoing efforts to reclaim and preserve its cultural heritage.

Greece has been engaged in a persistent struggle to reclaim looted artefacts that have found their way into museums and private collections worldwide.

In a notable display of friendship, the Vatican returned three fragments of Athens’s Parthenon temple to Greece in March, a gesture acknowledged by Pope Francis.

The fragments of this iconic monument are currently scattered across various prestigious museums.

Recent reports have also indicated that the Greek government and the British Museum are in advanced discussions regarding the return of the Parthenon Marbles, also known as the Elgin Marbles.

These ancient sculptures were taken from the Parthenon temple in Athens during the early 19th century by Lord Elgin, a British diplomat, and have since been held by the British Museum. Greece continues to advocate for their repatriation.

