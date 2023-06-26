Conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis wins second term as Greek PM

Greece’s conservative New Democracy party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has won the national elections with a thumping majority, securing a second four-term as the Prime Minister of the country.

The 55-year-old leader has vowed to bring about major reforms to transform the country.

He has defeated the leftist Syriza party led by former premier Alexis Tsipras. The margin of votes is the widest for the conservatives in almost 50 years, as voters rewarded them for nursing Greece back to economic health after a crippling debt crisis.

“The people have given us a safe majority. Major reforms will proceed rapidly,” Mitsotakis said.

Mitsotakis, former McKinsey consultant and Harvard graduate, said he had “ambitious” targets for a new term that could “transform” Greece.

In his victory speech, Mitsotakis said, “We have high targets that will transform Greece…Today we will celebrate our victory, tomorrow we will roll up our sleeves.”

Mitsotakis steered the EU nation from the coronavirus pandemic back to two consecutive years of strong growth.

Mitsotakis’ New Democracy party bagged over 40 per cent of the vote, securing at least 158 seats in the 300-seat parliament with around 96 per cent of the votes counted. The main leftist opposition party, Syriza, was far behind in the early results, receiving over 17 per cent of the vote.

Having fallen short by five parliamentary seats of being able to form a single-party government, Mitsotakis refused to try to form a coalition, in effect forcing 9.8 million Greek voters back to the ballot boxes.

The election also saw voters turn away from two key protagonists during the debt years.

Former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis’s radical-left MeRA25 party failed to make it past the three per cent threshold to get into parliament, while Tsipras’s party scored even less than in May, losing a further 275,000 votes.

‘Judgment’

US President Joe Biden congratulated Mitsotakis on his victory.

“I look forward to continuing our close cooperation on shared priorities to foster prosperity and regional security,” he said in a statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron also sent congratulations. “Let’s continue together all the work undertaken for a stronger and more sovereign Europe,” he wrote on Twitter.

And Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani offered his congratulations. Mitsotakis’s re-election was “a sign of political stability that is good for the whole Europe”, he wrote on Twitter.

Tsipras, meanwhile, assessed the damage.

“We have sustained a serious political defeat,” he said in an address following his fifth loss to Mitsotakis — his third in a national election.

The 48-year-old former premier said that his party needed a “top to bottom” reappraisal before next year’s European Parliament elections.

He would submit his leadership to the “judgment” of Syriza party members, he added.

Tsipras remains for many the prime minister who nearly crashed Greece out of the euro, the leader who reneged on a vow of abolishing austerity to sign the country on to more painful bailout terms.

With the strong swing to the right — including the return of the far right after a four-year hiatus — Varoufakis said his left-wing party would be sorely missed in parliament.

To the dismay of centrist groups, the nationalist party Spartiates (Spartans) made it past the three-per cent threshold to get into parliament, along with two small similar parties. The party is endorsed by the jailed former spokesman of the neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn.

With the total proportion of votes garnered by the three parties reaching 12.9 per cent, Tsipras said the strongest showing of Greek hard-right parties in decades was a “visible” threat to democracy.

Voter fatigue was also evident after a second election in a month: turnout was less than 53 per cent compared to over 61 per cent in May.

High hopes

Mitsotakis first became prime minister in 2019, beating his predecessor Tsipras on a vow to move on from a decade of economic crisis.

That election was the first in the EU nation’s post-bailout era, at a time when businesses and workers were ailing under the burden of heavy taxes imposed by Syriza to build a budget surplus demanded by international creditors.

Over the next four years, tax burdens were eased, and while the Covid-19 pandemic wiped out Greece’s vital tourism revenues, the country has since bounced back with growth of 8.3 per cent in 2021 and 5.9 per cent last year.

Mitsotakis played up Greece’s newfound economic health in his re-election bid, saying his conservatives had cut 50 taxes while increasing national output by 29 billion euros ($32 billion) and overseeing the largest infrastructure upgrades since 1975.

The message appeared to have gone down well with voters weary of Greece’s debt years that were awash with job losses, rising payments and companies going bankrupt.

Aris Manopoulos, a shop owner, said he “voted for New Democracy so that the country can advance, and continue to revive economically”.

With inputs from AFP

