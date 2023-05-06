'Great honour for Sikh community': Lord Indarjit Singh to hand over Coronation Glove to King Charles III

Today is the day when King Charles III will be crowned at the coronation ceremony to be held at London’s Westminster Abbey. While some celebrate and others protest, Lord Indarjit Singh, a British Sikh peer is honoured to be a part of the king’s coronation.

Singh will hand over a key item of the regalia to King Charles III today. The 90-year-old peer will form part of a procession of peers who walk up to the altar before handing over the Coronation Glove, which is a demonstration of the Sovereign as an advocate and challenger for the protection and honour of the people. It also bears a second meaning, as a reminder of holding power, symbolised in the royal Sceptre, gently in a gloved hand.

The peer said in an interview, “It’s a great honour for myself, but much more for the wider Sikh community, in this country, in India and further afield wherever Sikhs are across the globe. It’s a recognition of the King’s view of inclusivity.”

Singh will be joined by peers of other faiths like Lord Syed Kamall, 56, of Indo-Guyanese heritage, who will represent the Muslim faith and present the Armills or a pair of bracelets and Lord Narendra Babubhai Patel, 84, will represent the Hindu faith and hand over the Sovereign’s Ring.

Explaining the meaning of his task at the ceremony Singh said, “As far as the procession goes, that is fairly usual and normal. It’s always there on a Commonwealth Day service. The unusual element is the presentation of the gifts, that we go in turn to the King who is seated on a throne on a platform and offer him – in my case, it will be the Coronation Glove.”

The peer has known King Charles personally for many years. He is the founder of the Network of Singh Organisations. The late Queen Elizabeth II also honoured Singh with a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) distinction for services to interfaith harmony.

“I have known King Charles for many years, we met on many occasions, seminars, and presentations, and I admire the work he is doing against global warming, care of the environment and so on. But I admire his attitude to religion even more,” said the community leader and prominent interlocutor on the Sikh faith in the UK.

With inputs from agencies

