Sometimes, people forget to return the library books that they borrow. It’s not something new. They usually return the book after some time. But a bizarre incident has occurred in which a grandson returned a library book from his grandpa’s collection after a prolonged period of 84 years. Unbelievable right? Paddy Riordan’s grandfather forgot to return a book that he borrowed from Earlsdon Carnegie Library. Paddy finally returned the book he found in his grandpa’s collection. The library shared a detailed post regarding this on Instagram. The man was charged 18.27 Pound sterling (or Rs 1745.97) for returning the overdue book. The photo of Paddy’s grandfather Captain William Harrison was also shared in the post.

The users loved and appreciated the post. A user commented, “A moment in history. How wonderful?”

An individual wrote that this was great news and that the book must be treasured at the library.

According to BBC, the Captain William Humphries borrowed a copy of Red Deer by Richard Jefferies from the library in 1938. The book was expected to be returned by 11 October in the same year. Paddy jokingly told BBC that he feels he has expunged his grandfather’s crime.

Surprisingly, this is not the first time that such a case has happened. In the month of March, a book was returned to the library of University College London (UCL) after 50 years. The book was returned with the note which said, “Dear Librarian, I fear this book is some 50 years overdue!” UCL News went on to Twitter to post about this incident.

“Dear Librarian, I fear this book is some 50 years overdue!”: Anonymous borrower finally returns their book to @UCLLibraries which was due in 1974 and could have racked up fines of £1,254 – alongside a hand-written note https://t.co/kakSnu9oER — UCL News (@uclnews) March 30, 2022



The book was returned anonymously to the UCL Library. As per the caption of the post, the book was due in 1974 and could have racked up a fine of 1,254 Pound sterling (or Rs 119838.18).

According to the London outlet of Evening Standard, the book is the 1875 edition of a play called “Querolus”. According to the Evening Standard, the borrower returned the overdue book with a note asking the librarian not to throw it out as he/she had taken the time and trouble to return it.

