Govt takes cognizance of adopted Indian children abandoned in Malta, calls for case details

New Delhi: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) to furnish all details regarding three Indian children who were adopted in Malta but have been allegedly abandoned by their adoptive parents.

In a communication on Friday, the NCPCR asked the CARA to come up with the details of the case within 24 hours.

“The Commission is in receipt of a complaint through its E-Baal Nidan portal wherein it has been stated that the three siblings who were recently adopted to Malta were abandoned by their Maltese adoptive parents. lt has also been mentioned in the complaint that these children were adopted from lndia. Further, the complainant has mentioned the news report link which states about the incident,” NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo said in the letter addressed to CARA.

“The Commission, therefore, requires CARA to furnish all the details of the children including their adoption papers, follow up reports, and all the relevant documents relating to the adoption to the Commission within 24 hours from the receipt of this letter.

The NCPCR also shared the details provided by the complainant Anjali Pawar and the news report from the Times of Malta dated January 2 with CARA.

According to a ToI report, the complainant Anjali Pawar is the director of a Pune-based voluntary child rights organisation ‘Sakhee’. She had reportedly contacted the NCPCR through the online complaints system on January 31 regarding the Indian children who were adopted in Malta.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.