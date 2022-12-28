'Government will follow balanced, trustworthy ties with India', says former Nepal PM Oli's party

New Delhi: Former Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s party CPN(Unified Marxist–Leninist) has sought to dispel the perception that Oli values ties with China more than the relationship with India, reported TOI.

The report further added Pradeep Gyawali, who is the former foreign minister and deputy general secretary of Oli’s party has said, “Under the leadership of the new prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, the government will follow balanced and trustworthy ties with India.”

“Also, there will be no major shift in Nepal’s approach to India or China,” he said.

PK Dahal Prachanda appointed PM for third time

Prachanda was appointed PM for the third time after he secured the support of 169 members of the Parliament to form the new government.

He served as Prime Minister of Nepal from 2008 to 2009 and again from 2016 to 2017.

Prachanda approached the President for his appointment as Prime Minister after a coalition of six parties decided to support him to form the next government. The general elections did not produce a clear winner.

The unexpected decision came after the CPN-Maoist Centre abruptly severed ties with Sher Bahadur Deuba’s Nepali Congress party which had been in power along with its allies.

Former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s Communist Party of Nepal–Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) is among the parties in the new ruling coalition.

Prachanda, Oli to govern Nepal on rotational basis

Prachanda and Oli have struck an agreement to govern the country on a rotational basis, with Oli agreeing to make Prachanda Prime Minister first as per the latter’s demand.

Ironically, in 2021, it was after the Prachanda and Oli split that Sher Bahadur Deuba came to power in Kathmandu, with support from Prachanda.

“A coalition of six parties have decided to project Pushpa Kamal Dahal as the Prime Minister. An agreement has been reached. Dahal will lead the government for two-and-a-half years and the CPN-UML will be in power in the remaining two-and-a-half years,” Barshaman Pun, leader of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) had said.

In the new coalition, the CPN-UML has 78, Maoist Center 32, Rastriya Swatantra Party 20, Rastriya Prajatantra Party 14, Janata Samajbadi Party 12, Janamat Party 6 and Nagarik Unmukti Party has four MPs. Three independent lawmakers are also supporting Prachanda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Prachanda on being appointed as Nepal’s PM.

