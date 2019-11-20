'Gordon Sondland made Quid Pro Quo great again': EU envoy's testimony in impeachment probe against Donald Trump takes Twitter by storm

United States envoy to the European Union Gordon Sondland told House impeachment investigators on Wednesday that he worked with Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine at the “express direction” of President Donald Trump and pushed a “quid pro quo” with Kiev because it was what Trump wanted.

He also said he kept Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other top administration officials aware of his dealings with Ukraine on the investigations Trump sought into Democrat Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

“Everyone was in the loop,” Sondland testified in opening remarks. “It was no secret.”

The revelations took Twitter by storm, with prominent journalists and media persons commenting on the testimony which implicates high ranking US officials. "This is Sondland's line for throwing everyone under the bus: 'Again, everyone was in the loop,' tweeted journalist Yamiche Alcindor. "It appears Gordon Sondland has made Quid Pro Quo Great Again!" tweeted Rick Smith, a radio presenter.

People thrown include: -Pres Trump

-VP Pence

-Acting WH Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney

-Sec of State Pompeo

-Rudy Giuliani

-Sec of Energy Rick Perry

-John Bolton

-Kurt Volker — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) November 20, 2019

Earlier this AM @DevinNunes warned #GordonSondland that his reputation would be smeared during these hearings... I’m thinking that might not come to fruition — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) November 20, 2019

The #Republican defense: @realDonaldTrump is a victim. And this is all just a smear campaign from the deep state to get him. The facts, #sondlandtestimony say otherwise. #RudyGiuliani was only trying to find out who had attacked his client #DonaldTrump --they think we are STUPID. — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) November 20, 2019

SCHIFF: Mr. Sondland would you like to implicate anyone in crimes SONDLAND: pic.twitter.com/ubHvF6oF2f — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 20, 2019

Gordon Sondland going full John Dean.

We're gonna need a bigger bus, y'all. Currently under Sondland's bus: Bolton

Hill

Morrison

Pompeo

Giuliani

Trump pic.twitter.com/vr1RV8qb1d — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 20, 2019

It appear #GordonSondland has made #QuidProQuo Great Again — Rick Smith (@RickSmithShow) November 20, 2019

That clicking sound you're hearing is Sondland handcuffing himself to one administration member after another. — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) November 20, 2019

What's that sound we are hearing?? Sounds like a nail being hammered into a coffin to me...Oh, it's Ambassador Sondland say, "Yes, there absolutely WAS a quid pro quo". — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 20, 2019



With inputs from AP

