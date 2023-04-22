California: Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet Inc, received a total compensation of about $226 million in 2022, the company’s securities filing revealed on Friday.

The amount is 800 times more than the median employee’s pay. Pichai‘s compensation included stock awards of about $218 million, the filing showed.

The sum has left many in shock as Alphabet, the parent company of Google has been cutting jobs globally, The Mountain View, California-based company announced plans to cut 12,000 jobs around the world in January, equivalent to 6 per cent of its global workforce.

Pichai’s salary, however, has remained steady at $2 million for the past three years.

Earlier this month, hundreds of employees at the company’s London office staged a walkout following a dispute over layoffs.

In March, Google employees staged a walkout at the company’s Zurich offices after more than 200 workers were laid off.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.