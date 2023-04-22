World

Google's Sundar Pichai receives $200 million amid mass layoffs

The sum has left many in shock as Alphabet, the parent company of Google has been cutting jobs globally, The Mountain View, California-based company announced plans to cut 12,000 jobs around the world in January, equivalent to 6 per cent of its global workforce

FP Staff April 22, 2023 08:53:00 IST
Google's Sundar Pichai receives $200 million amid mass layoffs

FILE PHOTO: Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Alphabet. Reuters

California: Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet Inc, received a total compensation of about $226 million in 2022, the company’s securities filing revealed on Friday.

The amount is 800 times more than the median employee’s pay. Pichai‘s compensation included stock awards of about $218 million, the filing showed.

The sum has left many in shock as Alphabet, the parent company of Google has been cutting jobs globally, The Mountain View, California-based company announced plans to cut 12,000 jobs around the world in January, equivalent to 6 per cent of its global workforce.

Pichai’s salary, however, has remained steady at $2 million for the past three years.

Earlier this month, hundreds of employees at the company’s London office staged a walkout following a dispute over layoffs.

In March, Google employees staged a walkout at the company’s Zurich offices after more than 200 workers were laid off.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 22, 2023 08:53:00 IST

TAGS:

also read

Fake YouTube videos claimed Aaradhya Bachchan ‘no more’: How the Delhi high court lambasted them
Explainers

Fake YouTube videos claimed Aaradhya Bachchan ‘no more’: How the Delhi high court lambasted them

The Delhi high court has restrained nine YouTube channels from sharing content on Aaradhya Bachchan’s health. While some claimed that the 11-year-old star kid was ‘critically ill’, a report said that she is ‘no more’

South Korea's top court tells Google to admit it helps US spy on allies
World

South Korea's top court tells Google to admit it helps US spy on allies

The court stated in a statement that "comprehensive consideration should be given to whether the need to respect foreign laws is significantly superior to the need to protect personal information

South Korea fines Google $32 million for blocking release of games on rival's platform
World

South Korea fines Google $32 million for blocking release of games on rival's platform

Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said Google tried to block Korean platform rival One Store Co.'s business development