Google Pixel Tablet: Google’s upcoming tablet details leaked, check specs, release date and more

An Amazon listing that was later taken down revealed that the Pixel Tablet is set to be launched in Japan on June 20. Furthermore, the leaked listing provided additional important details about the device. Screenshots of the listing captured via Reddit show that Amazon Japan had published a comprehensive listing of the Pixel Tablet, featuring images of the device in two different colours, Porcelain and Hazel.

The Pixel Tablet has a price tag of ¥79,800 (equivalent to $591) for a storage capacity of 128GB (using UFS 3.1 technology). A previous leak from April had estimated that the tablet would cost between €600-650 ($657 to $711)in Europe. The tablet is claimed to offer up to 12 hours of video streaming thanks to its built-in battery with a capacity of 27Wh.

Before it was taken down, local website WinFuture and some Twitter users managed to access the Pixel Tablet listing, confirming our previous report that the Tensor G2 chip would come with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The listing also revealed that there would be two storage options, with the other one being 256GB.

Moreover, the Pixel Tablet boasts a 10.95-inch 2560×1600 LCD with 500 nits of brightness and support for USI 2.0 stylus. Other specifications of the Pixel Tablet include 8MP front and rear cameras that can capture 1080p at 30fps, three microphones, a “quad speaker,” USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1, 4-pin accessory connector, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and Ultrawide Band (UWB), which has already been confirmed by the FCC.

It appears that Google is adopting a tiered strategy for its upcoming hardware releases, as evidenced by the expected launch of the Pixel 7a next week and the Pixel Tablet in June. This approach is further supported by the fact that the mid-range phone is already being leaked in retail locations, while there is no such information available yet for the large-screen Pixel Tablet. It remains uncertain whether the Pixel Fold will be launched alongside the Tablet.

