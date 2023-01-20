Google's parent company Alphabet to lay off 12,000 globally

New Delhi: Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc. will lay off nearly 12,000 employees, its chief executive said in a staff memo on Friday.

The job cuts mark the latest to hit the technology sector and come within days of rival Microsoft Corp announcing it would lay off 10,000 workers. Online retail giant Amazon on Wednesday began the process of laying off nearly 18,000 staff—the largest ever termination move in its history as it deals with slow online sales and a looming global recession.

The job losses will affect teams across the company including recruiting and some corporate functions, as well as some engineering and products teams. The layoffs are global and will impact staff based in the United States immediately, Google said.

Sundar Pichai, Alphabet’s CEO, said in a note, “I have some difficult news to share. We’ve decided to reduce our workforce by approximately by 12,000 roles. We’ve already sent a separate email to employees in the US who are affected. In other countries, this process will take longer due to local laws and practices.”

“This will mean saying goodbye to some incredibly talented people we worked hard to hire and have loved working with. I’m deeply sorry for that. The fact that these changes will impact the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me, and I take full responsibility for the decisions that led us here,” he elaborated.

The news comes during a period of economic uncertainty as well as technological promise, in which Google and Microsoft have been investing in a fledgling area of software known as generative artificial intelligence.

Pichai concluded his note by saying, “I am confident about the huge opportunity in front of us thanks to the strength of our mission, the value of our products and services, and our early investments in AI.”

