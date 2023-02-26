Google shuts down 'Everyday Robots' project, amid global market downturn

New Delhi: American tech giant firm Google’s parent company Alphabet has shut down’ Everyday Robots’ project amid global market downturn.

The project has been shut down by Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Everyday Robots is a unit which had been working on developing and training robots to clean cafeterias, among other capabilities, according to a report by Wired.

The layoff news comes as the big technology firm Google is cost-cutting due to the global recession. With the robot division now shut down, some of its technology could be used for other divisions.

‘Everyday Robots’ project

Under this project, 100 one-armed, wheeled robots were trained to help clean Google’s cafeterias. Several of these robot prototypes were transported out of the lab and were doing useful duties throughout the company’s Bay Area facilities.

These robots were designed to clean cafeteria tables, separate trash and recycling, and open doors, among other tasks.

They also helped to clean the conference room during the pandemic.

Even though these robots were quite helpful but the cost to maintain them was quite expensive. Each one cost tens of thousands of dollars, according to robotics experts.

Google laid off 12,000 employees

Earlier, in January this year, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that the American tech giant is cutting approximately 12,000 jobs, which is around 6 per cent of its global workforce.

In Google’s earnings report last October it announced revenue of $69 billion and profit of $13.9 billion, marking growing revenue but shrinking profits, ANI reported citing American technology news website The Verge.

Last year, Pichai hinted that the company would be slowing down on hiring. He had said Googlers would have to work with “greater urgency, sharper focus, and more hunger than we’ve shown on sunnier days.”

With inputs from ANI

