Google remembers Jewish diarist and Holocaust victim Anne Frank​ with animated doodle

Otto, who was the only surviving member of the family in the Holocaust, returned to Amsterdam and found that Anne’s diary had been saved by his secretary, Miep Gies. He fulfilled Anne’s greatest wish to become a writer and published her diary in 1947

Google remembers renowned Jewish German-Dutch diarist and Holocaust victim Anne Frank today. To mark the occasion, the search giant prepared an animated slideshow of the excerpts from her diary that explains what she and her friends went through while hiding for over two years.

Written between the ages of 13-15, her personal experience of the Holocaust and events of the war remains one of the most widely-read accounts till date.

The doodle also honoured what would have been the teenage diarist's 93rd birthday on 12 June.

Google Doodle art director Thoka Maer has created the doodles. The German illustrator emphasised how her focus was on to preserve the memory of the Holocaust.

The diarist was born on 12 June 1929, in Frankfurt, Germany to Otto and Edith Frank. However, her family moved to Amsterdam in Netherlands in order to escape the increasing discrimination and violence faced by the minorities at the hands of the Nazi Party.

The family left everything behind. All Frank had with her was a checkered notebook that she got as a gift on her 13th birthday. The girl remained in hiding for 25 months. She wrote about her fears in the diary under one story titled “Het Achterhuis”. (“The Secret Annex”).

The diary provides an insight into her inner life as a teenager, and she clearly describes all the routine little battles that adolescents go through. Her writings provide us an understanding of how life was under the Nazi Party.

It was translated from Dutch and first published in English in 1952 as The Diary of a Young Girl and has been translated in more than 70 languages.

