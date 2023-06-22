Google plans to move production of Pixel devices to India, seeks suppliers, manufacturing partners

Google is actively seeking suppliers and potential manufacturing partners in India and plans to move a vast portion of the production of its Pixel smartphones and other devices from its line up, taking a cue from Apple in its efforts to diversify its device production beyond China, a new Bloomberg report has said.

According to insiders who preferred to remain anonymous due to the confidentiality of the matter, Google has initiated preliminary discussions with various companies, including domestic players like Lava International Ltd. and Dixon Technologies India Ltd., as well as Foxconn Technology Group’s Indian unit, Bharat FIH.

India’s manufacturing prowess in the tech space

These potential partners have secured Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s production-linked financial incentives, which have contributed to the growth of local manufacturing.

Apple has already capitalized on this program, expanding its supplier base in India and increasing iPhone production to over $7 billion during the fiscal year ending in March 2023.

In response to China’s stringent Covid lockdowns and the trade dispute between Washington and Beijing, more companies are expressing concerns about relying heavily on China.

In light of this, Prime Minister Modi has positioned India as an appealing alternative manufacturing hub. During his upcoming visit to the United States, Modi’s delegation is expected to engage in discussions regarding the elimination of technological trade barriers and other related topics.

When Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw met Sundar Pichai

Notably, India’s Cabinet Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, recently met with Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, at the company’s headquarters in Mountain View, California. Their conversation centred around Modi’s push for local manufacturing and India’s government-supported technology initiatives.

According to sources, key executives from Google, including Ana Corrales, the operating chief of its consumer hardware division, and Maggie Wei, a senior director of global sustaining product operations, visited India this month for partnership discussions.

However, representatives from Lava, Dixon, Google, and Foxconn did not provide any comments when approached for clarification, as per Bloomberg’s report

Counterpoint Research reports that Google manufactured approximately 9 million Pixel smartphones last year. The ongoing discussions in India highlight Google’s intention to expand production beyond China and Vietnam.

India is a crucial market for Google

The Pixel phone is known for its advanced features, and Google utilizes its flagship hardware product to demonstrate the capabilities of its optimized Android operating system and apps.

India represents a crucial growth market for Google’s services. However, the company has largely observed the dominance of more affordable Chinese phones in the region. Local assembly in India could potentially boost Pixel sales, and if successful, Google may consider shifting the production of other hardware, such as speakers and tablets to India as well, according to insiders.

Nonetheless, there is no guarantee that Google’s discussions will lead to an agreement, and the company may ultimately decide against manufacturing the Pixel in India, as noted by the sources.

