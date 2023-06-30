Pixel Flop: Google Pixel Fold users are facing issues with new devices within 24 hours of purchase

Google entered the market for foldable smartphones with the release of its first device, the ‘Pixel Fold,’ last month. However, shortly after its launch, users who purchased and started using the device reported various problems related to the screen. Many Pixel Fold owners expressed worries about screen damage, including dents and cracks.

One of the initial cases of screen issues with the Pixel Fold was documented by Ron Amadeo from Ars Technica. After using the foldable phone for only four days, Amadeo’s device suffered a screen failure. Notably, he stressed that the phone had never been dropped, and the problems occurred despite minimal usage.

In his article, Amadeo described how the lower part of the Pixel Fold’s screen became unresponsive, showing a line of bright pixels. Additionally, the left side of the foldable display stopped registering touch inputs, and later, a white gradient started spreading upwards across the screen.

Aside from Ron Amadeo’s reports, several Pixel Fold buyers took to Reddit to share their own encounters with similar issues. One user became concerned after noticing problems with their device within just two hours of usage. Initially, they observed a bright pink line appearing occasionally, but it gradually expanded to cover the entire screen.

Another user mentioned discovering small dents and surface flaws in the gutter area between the bezel and the screen protector. These Reddit threads further highlight the increasing number of individuals experiencing screen-related problems with the Pixel Fold.

Shortly after receiving the Pixel Fold, another owner faced an issue where the screen protector started peeling off, revealing what seemed to be scratched. Remarkably, this happened within only four hours of receiving the device and unfolding it merely three times.

