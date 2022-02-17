Google pays tribute to Dr Michiaki Takahashi, creator of first chickenpox vaccine with special Doodle

In 1974, the first vaccine targeting the varicella virus, which causes chickenpox, had been developed by Takahashi

Google Doodle is celebrating the birth anniversary of Dr Michiaki Takahashi today, 17 February, 2022. The Japanese virologist played a pivotal role in combating chickenpox by developing the first vaccine against the disease.

The vaccine developed by Takahashi has been administered to millions of children across the world as an effective measure to prevent severe infections of chickenpox. It has led to millions of lives being saved till date.

All you need to know about Dr Michiaki Takahashi:

Takahashi was born on 17 February 1928, in Japan’s Osaka. He completed his medical studies from Osaka University and later joined the varsity’s Research Institute for Microbial Disease in 1959.

He moved to the United States in 1963 for a research fellowship at Baylor College. It was during this time that Takahashi’s son contracted a serious bout of chickenpox. This was the turning point in the virologist’s life and prompted him to start researching a way to combat the disease.

Dr Takahashi returned to Japan in 1965 and started experimenting with weakened chickenpox viruses in human and animal tissue. In 1974, the first vaccine targeting the varicella virus, which causes chickenpox, had been developed by Takahashi.

The chickenpox vaccine was subjected to rigorous research and trials, including with immunosuppressed patients. Nicknamed Oka, Takahashi’s vaccine was proven to be extremely effective in combating the highly contagious disease.

In 1986, the Osaka University’s Research Foundation for Microbial Diseases, where the Japanese virologist worked earlier, began rolling out the chickenpox vaccine in Japan as the only World Heath Organization approved varicella vaccine.

Soon more than 80 countries began using Dr Takahashi’s lifesaving vaccine. In 1994, the virologist was appointed the director of Osaka University’s Microbial Disease Study Group—a post he held until his retirement.

Takahashi passed in 2013 due to a cardiac arrest. He was 85 years old.

Who created the Doodle?

This Google Doodle was created by guest artist Tatsuro Kiuchi, according to information listed on the Doodle's webpage. The artist had stated that he was unaware of Takahashi’s contribution when he was approached for creating the Doodle. In a statement to Google, Kiuchi hoped that people would understand the underlying message of his Doodle that “vaccines might help overcome a disease and change the world”.

The Doodle commemorating Dr Michiaki Takahashi’s birth anniversary will be visible in about 80 countries, including India, United States, Brazil and Russia.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.