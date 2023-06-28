Google Layoffs: Search giant announces job cuts in mapping division Waze

Google, owned by Alphabet, has announced job cuts at its mapping app, Waze, as it merges the app’s advertising system with Google Ads technology. The company did not disclose the exact number of layoffs.

“In order to create a better, more seamless long-term experience for Waze advertisers, we’ve begun transitioning Waze’s existing advertising system to Google Ads technology. As part of this update, we’ve reduced those roles focused on Waze Ads monetization,” Google, which acquired Waze for about $1.3 billion in 2013, said, according to Reuters.

Google acquired Waze for $1.3 billion in 2013 and recently merged the Waze and Google Maps teams to streamline operations within the Google Geo division, which includes mapping products like Google Maps and Google Earth.

CNBC first reported the news, citing an email from Chris Phillips, the head of the Geo division. Phillips expressed gratitude and respect for the affected employees’ contributions to the company’s success and culture.

Google plans to inform advertisers and partners about the change, but specific details about the job cuts were not mentioned in the email. It is estimated that the Waze unit currently employs over 500 people.

This decision follows Alphabet’s announcement in January of laying off 12,000 employees, around 6 per cent of its workforce, due to a slowdown in revenue growth.

The Waze app, with approximately 140 million active users, relies on crowdsourcing to provide real-time traffic information and optimize driving routes.

With inputs from agencies

