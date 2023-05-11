Google launches the Pixel 7a in the ‘budget category’ for Rs 44,000; check out specs and offers
Google has finally launched the much anticipated the Pixel 7a in India for Rs 44,000 in the budget segment of the market. Bank offers bring the price down to under Rs 40,000 for the base 128GB variant.
The Pixel 7a has been recently unveiled in India, priced at Rs 43,999. This device is Google’s most affordable 5G smartphone and serves as the successor to the Pixel 6a.
Interestingly, the Pixel 7a has been released at the same price point as its predecessor, while offering improved features. Google believes that with a price tag of nearly Rs 44,000 the Pixel 7a is a budget device. The Indian market and people may not agree with Google’s definition.
Nevertheless, this launch essentially makes the Pixel 6a seem a little less attractive, as consumers can now enjoy a superior version at a reasonable price. With the inclusion of bank offers, it will be possible to purchase the new Pixel phone for approximately Rs 40,000.
Let’s take a closer look at the specifications, price, and other details of the Pixel 7a smartphone in India.
Google Pixel 7a: Specifications and features
The newly launched Pixel 7a features a 6.1-inch OLED display with Full HD+ resolution and an enhanced 90Hz refresh rate, an upgrade from the 60Hz display on the Pixel 6a. The front of the phone retains the familiar punch-hole design, while the back maintains the same design language as the Pixel 7 series and Pixel 6a, featuring a horizontal camera module housing two cameras.
The rear camera setup consists of a 64MP primary camera accompanied by a 13MP ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, there is a 13MP front camera. The Pixel 7a offers various camera features including Magic Eraser, Unblur, Long Exposure mode, and more.
Powering the Pixel 7a is Google’s in-house Tensor G2 chipset, the same powerful processor found in last year’s flagship Pixel 7 smartphone. It is supported by 8GB of RAM and available in a 128GB UFS 3.1 storage variant. The phone houses a 4,410mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging technology, as well as wireless charging capability. Additionally, the Pixel 7a features stereo speakers and holds an IP67 water-resistant rating.
The Pixel 7a comes pre-loaded with Android 13 as its operating system. Google commits to providing three years of major Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates for the device. It is expected to be among the first devices to receive the upcoming Android 14 OS, scheduled for release in August of this year.
Google Pixel 7a: Pricing and offers
In India, the Pixel 7a is priced at Rs 43,999. As part of the launch, there is a discount offer of Rs 4,000 available for customers who have an HDFC bank card. With this offer, the effective price of the mid-range 5G phone on Flipkart will be reduced to Rs 39,999.
It’s worth noting that Google has introduced only one model of the phone, which includes 128GB of storage. The Pixel 7a will be available for purchase starting May 11 through Flipkart.
