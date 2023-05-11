Google introduces its first Pixel Tablet priced at $499, plans to take on Apple’s iPad lineup

Google officially unveiled one of its most highly anticipated products for a long time, the Google Pixel Tablet. This device had been previously hinted at during the launch of the Pixel 7 series in October of the previous year.

The introduction of the Pixel Tablet signifies Google’s foray into the tablet market, which has predominantly been dominated by Apple’s iPads and Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S and A-series offerings. Google acknowledges that the tablet market has remained relatively stagnant, and aims to tackle these issues with the Pixel Tablet.

The Google Pixel Tablet is equipped with the Google Tensor G2 SoC, a proprietary processor also found in the Google Pixel 7 smartphone series. Offering customers a range of choices, the tablet is available in three different colours, ensuring ample options for potential buyers.

Google Pixel Tablet: Specifications & Features

To compete directly with Apple’s 10th-gen iPad (10.9-inch), Google has equipped the Pixel Tablet with an 11-inch LCD screen (specifically 10.95 inches). The 10-11-inch size not only offers a more portable device compared to larger screens of laptops but also places it in direct competition with its Apple counterpart. The display boasts touch support and allows users to utilize a separate stylus (available for purchase separately) for content creation or casual doodling.

The Pixel Tablet’s display features a Full-HD+ resolution of 2560×1600 pixels and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The bezels surrounding the screen are slightly thick, but this design choice ensures a comfortable grip and minimizes accidental touches.

For tablet users who prefer a horizontally oriented front camera, the Pixel Tablet sports an 8-megapixel camera in that configuration, distinguishing it from the portrait-oriented front camera found on Apple iPads. Underneath the surface, the tablet is powered by the Tensor G2 SoC and a 27Wh battery, providing users with up to 12 hours of playback time.

The rear panel of the Pixel Tablet features a ceramic-like finish and houses an 8-megapixel camera. Notably, there is no LED flash accompanying the rear camera, which may be a slight disappointment for some potential customers.

Being a Google tablet, the Pixel Tablet operates on the Android operating system, most likely starting with Android 13. This ensures that users can expect exclusive Pixel features tailored for photography, productivity, and other functionalities. Google has optimized its suite of apps for this specific form factor, providing an enhanced user experience.

Moreover, if you are already using Google apps such as Gmail, Calendar, Meet, Messages, Photos, Drive, and YouTube, you can enjoy seamless cross-connectivity. This eliminates the need for tedious data transfers between devices. Additionally, Google offers Nearby Share, their version of AirDrop, enabling wireless and effortless file sharing.

The Pixel Tablet boasts several notable features, including a quad-speaker system for immersive audio, three microphones for enhanced audio capture, a USB-C charging port for convenient connectivity, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure authentication, and support for Wi-Fi 6 for faster wireless connectivity.

Google has also introduced a hub that serves as a speaker, effectively transforming the Pixel Tablet into a portable device akin to the Amazon Echo Show. This hub can also act as a charger, and the Pixel Tablet can be used as a digital photo frame when not in use.

Google Pixel Tablet: Pricing and booking details

The Google Pixel Tablet has a starting price of $499, which is approximately Rs 40,000 for the base model with 128GB of storage. Google has confirmed that the Pixel Tablet is available for pre-order in several countries, including the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Japan, and Australia. The tablet will go on sale starting from June 20. As an added bonus, Google is offering a free charging dock as part of the bundle.

However, it is unlikely that the Pixel Tablet will be officially sold in India. Nevertheless, if the market response to the Pixel 7a is positive, there is a possibility that Google may consider introducing the Pixel tablet in India, albeit in limited quantities.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.