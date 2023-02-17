Tech layoffs in India: Google fires 453 employees in India, CEO Pichai takes responsibility

Layoffs in the tech industry started last year, and while most major international tech companies based in India seemed to have been immune to layoffs, compared to teams based in Europe and North America, it seems that Indian offices of most Big Tech companies are now finally going to face the music.

Google India has fired 453 people from various divisions. Employees were notified of their termination by mail. The firings were believed to have occurred late Thursday night.

Are these layoffs part of the 12,000 people laid off previously?

According to Businessline, Sanjay Gupta, Country Head and Vice President of Google India sent the email. Alphabet Inc, Google’s parent firm, stated this month that it will lay off 12,000 people, or 6 per cent of its entire worldwide workforce.

It is unclear whether the 453 layoffs include the 12,000 job losses or if there was a fresh round of layoffs.

CEO Sundar Pichai takes responsibility for the situation

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, also contributed to the email. He promised to accept full responsibility for the company’s choices that resulted in layoffs. In the note sent out by Google CEO Sundar Pichai in January, he claimed that laid-off Google employees outside the US will get support in line with local practices.

Also read: Pichai under fire: Google employees mad at Sundar Pichai for “dumpster fire” response to ChatGPT

It is unclear how many employees have been affected internationally, or whether future layoffs will occur at the software behemoth.

Layoffs in Big Tech

Google is not the only IT business that has had to lay off employees. Amazon intends to lay off 18,000 employees, a huge increase from prior estimates of 10,000.

Also read: Why Amazon’s 18,000 employees being laid off is just the tip of the iceberg for 2023

Meta has also laid off 13,000 workers. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also accepted full responsibility for the layoffs, alleging that the firm became overly optimistic about hiring during and before the pandemic.

Also read: Meta planning another round of layoffs after firing 11,000 people last year, may fire thousands again

If recent reports are anything to go by, Meta is planning another round of layoffs. Two people at Meta, familiar with the matter told the Financial Times that there has been a lack of clarity around budgets and the future headcount at the company and that job cuts are expected to take place around March.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.