Known for dedicating creative and unique doodles toward some significant events and personalities, Google Doodle is celebrating the 82nd birth anniversary of video game pioneer, Gerald “Jerry” Lawson today, 1 December. Known as one of the fathers of modern gaming, Jerry Lawson is credited for developing the world’s first video game console and further for leading the group that developed the first commercial video game cartridge. Speaking today’s Google Doodle, is an interesting concept that gives you the option to play a short video game.

Designed by three American guest artists and game designers Davionne Gooden, Lauren Brown, and Momo Pixel, the interactive game takes you to a vintage video game interface where there are different options to select from. While there are different game levels and options to edit the levels, you can also opt to read about Lawson and his history. The games offer a peek into the graphics and look of early games’.

The doodle also uses the typical gaming sound throughout the session.

https://twitter.com/Doodle123_EN/status/1598093319732600833

Who was Jerry Lawson?

Born on 1 December 1940, Lawson took interest in electronics from a very young age and later pursued an education in the same field. He started his career with Fairchild Semiconductor where he led the team for the development of the Fairchild Channel F system, the first home video game system console which had interchangeable game cartridges, an 8-way digital joystick, and a pause menu.

Following this landmark feat, he later left Fairchild and started his own video game development company, VideoSoft which created the software for the Atari 2600. While his stint with the company was for just a few years before they closed, Lawson had already created a place for himself in the industry. Throughout the rest of his career, he established himself as a pioneer in video gaming and also consulted with several companies. He passed away in 2011.

