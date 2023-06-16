Google sceptical of AI: Google doesn’t trust its own AI chatbots, asks employees not to use Bard

According to sources familiar with the matter, Alphabet Inc, the parent organisation of Google, is advising its employees to be cautious when using chatbots, including its own program called Bard, even as it continues to promote the software globally.

The company has updated a longstanding policy to protect confidential information, instructing employees not to input sensitive materials into AI chatbots. These chatbots, such as Bard and ChatGPT, which advanced artificial intelligence to engage in human-like conversations and respond to various queries are also called LLMs or large language models.

Google doesn’t trust its own creation

Google is worried that human reviewers may have access to the chat logs that these chatbots generate. AI developers often use this data to train their LLMs more, which poses a risk of data leaks.

Furthermore, Alphabet has warned its engineers to also refrain from directly using computer code generated by chatbots. When asked for comment, the company acknowledged that although the AI bot may generate unwanted code, it still is of huge assistance to programmers. Google aims to maintain transparency regarding the limitations of its technology.

These precautions highlight Google’s desire to prevent any adverse impact on its business caused by its software competing with ChatGPT. The competition between Google, OpenAI, and Microsoft Corp holds substantial investment opportunities and potential advertising and cloud revenues from new AI programs.

More tech companies are staying away from AI bots

Google’s caution aligns with a security standard that is increasingly being adopted by tech companies. Most tech companies are now alerting employees about the use of publicly-available chat programs. These include Samsung, Amazon, and Deutsche Bank. Reports suggest that even Apple is following a similar approach.

A survey conducted on Fishbowl, a professional networking site, revealed that around 43 per cent of professionals, including those from prominent US companies, were already using ChatGPT or other AI tools as of January 2023. However, many of them did not disclose this usage to their superiors.

Google was always wary of Bard. Yet, it was released to the public

According to Insider, in February, Google instructed its staff testing Bard prior to its launch not to provide it with internal information. Currently, Google has made Bard available to over 180 countries and supports 40 languages.

Google has engaged in detailed discussions with Ireland’s Data Protection Commission and is addressing regulators’ inquiries following a Politico report suggesting the postponement of Bard’s launch in the European Union this week due to concerns about the chatbot’s impact on privacy.

AI-powered chatbots have the potential to accelerate various tasks like drafting emails, documents, and software. However, this technology also poses risks, as it can inadvertently include misinformation, sensitive data, or even copyrighted content.

In line with privacy concerns, Google’s updated privacy notice on June 1 explicitly advises users not to include confidential or sensitive information in their conversations with Bard.

Microsoft too takes a conservative approach

To address these concerns, some companies have developed software solutions. Both Google and Microsoft offer conversational tools to their business customers, which come with a higher price tag but avoid incorporating data into public AI models. By default, Bard and ChatGPT save users’ conversation history, but users have the option to delete it.

Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft’s consumer chief marketing officer, commented that it is understandable that companies prefer not to use public chatbots for work-related matters. Microsoft takes a conservative approach, with more stringent policies in place for its enterprise software compared to its free Bing chatbot.

Although Microsoft did not provide specific details regarding a blanket ban on entering confidential information into public AI programs, including its own. However, another Microsoft executive revealed that he personally limits his usage of such programs.

