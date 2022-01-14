Google CEO Sundar Pichai shares photos of new London workplace; hints at bringing back employees

In the Instagram post, the Google CEO asserted that he was excited about the company purchasing the Central Saint Giles office in Central London

American tech giant Google has bought Central Saint Giles development in Central London for whopping $1 billion. The company's CEO Sundar Pichai shared the images on his Instagram account and informed his followers about the infrastructure acquisition deal today, 14 January.

Pichai also hinted that Google intends to bring a portion of its staff back to offices in a more flexible and future-oriented workplace. However, he did not state that when the shift would occur.

In the Instagram post, the Google CEO asserted that he was excited about the company purchasing the Central Saint Giles office in Central London, adding that the office “will be a more flexible future workplace.” He also stated the the new offices would have a capacity for 10,000 employees.

Check his Instagram post here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYsymmSLtvP/

The massive investment by Google is a part of a strategy to boost its workforce capacity in United Kingdom. The tech giant has also implied that it is gearing up to go back to some version of an office culture and call back employees who are currently working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic. As per a News18 report, Google currently has nearly 7,000 employees in the UK.

Central Saint Giles is a multi-coloured massive development near Oxford road in Central London. It is known for its vibrant orange, red, yellow and green exteriors. Earlier, the Silicon Valley giant used to rent space in Central Saint Giles. The building has over 4 lakh sq ft of office space, and also houses restaurants and cafes (25,000 sq ft) and roof terraces (17,000 sq ft).

Google already has some offices in London and Manchester. Additionally, the construction of its new headquarters, the ‘landscraper’, a horizontal skyscraper near King's Cross railway station in London is also expected to be completed by the end of this year.

In September last year, Google purchased St. John’s Terminal in Manhattan to expand their operations in New York.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.