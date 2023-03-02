Good to nuke Japan, US, writes Chinese boy in exam paper, ‘proud’ flaunts son’s ‘love for CCP’ on social media

Beijing: It appears that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been indoctrinating children about raging war and destroying Japan and the US. The revelation came after a kid wrote about nuking both the countries in his exam paper.

Sharing the leaf out of his son’s exam paper on social media, ‘proud’ father upheld his boy’s love for the CCP.

‘My son has achieved the best’

The ‘nationalist’ parent said he is “proud of such patriotic act for the son”.

“Speaking of loving the PRC (People’s Republic of China), my son has achieved the best,” the man wrote as he shared what his son wrote in his exam paper.

“If you are a nuke, your pleasure is bombing Japan to death. If you are a nuclear bomb, your pleasure bombing the USA to death,” wrote the man.

An innocent kid is literally indoctrinated by the CCP and its propaganda throughout China’s education system to dream about nuking Japan and the United States. The nationalist parent is proud of such patriotic act for the son. What a peace-loving country!#大翻译运动#TGTM pic.twitter.com/LYQ1BcHx9z — The Great Translation Movement 大翻译运动官方推号 (@TGTM_Official) March 2, 2023

It can be recalled that in July 2021, the CCP aired a video in which it warned Japan of a nuclear response and "full-scale war" if it interferes in China's handling of Taiwan.

The video signalled out Japan as the one exception to China's policy to not use nuclear weapons against non-nuclear powers.

The video stated CCP saying, "We will use nuclear bombs first. We will use nuclear bombs continuously. We will do this until Japan declares unconditional surrender for the second time."

However, the video was deleted from Chinese platform Xigua after it already got over 2 million views.

In February this year, Chinese and Japanese officials met in Tokyo for the first time in four years for formal security talks. The meeting was aimed at stabilising increasingly strained relations.

In December, Japan released national security strategy in which it described China as "the greatest strategic challenge” to Tokyo's peace and security.

China said it was troubled by Japan’s military buildup, while Tokyo is worried about China’s suspected use of spy balloons as well as Chinese military activities around Japan, including cooperation with Russia.

US-China relations

The ties between US and China deteriorated last month after Washington shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon.

Before shooting down the Chinese surveillance balloon, the US made a phone call to China which was declined by the Beijing defence ministry.

It was, however, not the first time China did not answer the hotline set up for emergencies.

The Washington and Beijing have different explanations for why the balloon was flying over the US.

China maintains it was a “civilian unmanned airship” for weather research simply blown off course. The US claims it was a “high altitude surveillance balloon” attempting to spy on strategic sites within the country.

