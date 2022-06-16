God save the English Bulldog! Why the breed faces a ban in the UK

The English Bulldog, with its excessive folds, is one of the most popular breeds in Britain. It is also the unhealthiest. Vets are urging people not to buy them

Wrinkled with droopy eyes, English bulldogs are undeniably adorable. But not all is well with the United Kingdom’s most popular pets. A study found that they are also the unhealthiest dogs in Britain and if their shape is not altered their breeding could be banned.

The unhealthiest dogs

Features of English bulldogs that pet owners dote on like their flat faces, protruding lower jaws, and folds of skin make them twice as likely as other breeds to have health problems and substantially shorter lives, according to the research by the Royal Veterinary College (RVC).

The animals face problems with breathing and are also prone to skin and eye conditions. Many problems that bulldogs were directly linked to the features that breeders encourage because of their popularity among buyers. The most common health issues include skin-fold dermatitis, cherry eye (a prolapsed eyelid gland), protruding lower jaw, and brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome (severe breathing problems related to a dog’s flat face shape), according to a report in CNN.

In a press release posted online, the college said, “The English Bulldog has risen sharply in popularity in the UK over the past decade… Sadly, many of the breed’s problematic characteristics such as a very flat face, deep facial skin folds and noisy breathing are still often perceived by many people as ‘normal’ or even ‘desirable’ novelties rather than major welfare issues.”

The RVC compared the health of random samples of 2,662 English bulldogs and 22,039 dogs of other breeds. It found that the former were more than twice as likely to have one or more disorders in a single year than other breeds.

Vets appeal

Vets in the UK are urging people not to buy bulldogs despite them being high in demand. To improve their health and prevent breeding from being banned in the UK on welfare grounds, the canines must be bred with less extreme features. They have appealed to animal lovers and pet owners not to boast about their four-legged buddies on social media by posting and liking pictures.

Experts from Royal Veterinary College said that urgent action was needed to reshape the breed back to how it looked in the 1800s and stop the UK from joining the list of countries where the dog is banned. Norway and the Netherlands have already taken measures to curb the breeding of English bulldogs.

The role of the public

Dr Dan O'Neill of the Royal Veterinary College, one of the authors of the study, said that the public has a role to play.

“For breeds such as English bulldogs where many dogs still have extreme conformations (a dog’s structure and appearance) with poor innate health, the public has a huge role to play by demanding dogs with moderate and healthier conformations,” he told the BBC. “Until then, prospective owners should stop and think before buying a flat-faced dog.”

Why are bulldogs a UK favourite?

The bulldog developed in England centuries ago to fight bulls. That’s why the name. But when dog fighting was banned in 1835, many continued to breed the canines for their power and ferocity.

Over the years, the dog earned comparison with former UK prime minister Winston Churchill and was seen as a symbol of courage, according to a BBC report.

They are not alone

Vets in the UK want people to stop buying two other popular breeds – the French bulldog and pug – until concerns related to breeding are addressed.

Many people seem to be unaware of the issues pugs face with their extreme facial and body transformations.

The Kennel Club, UK’s largest organisation devoted to dog health, says that much can be done to protect pugs, including educating the public and curbing “rogue breeders”.

These flat-faced dogs often have breathing difficulties and skin problems because of the excessive folds around their face. Their shallow eye sockets increase the chances of ulcers which are painful as they are unable to blink properly.

“We never want anyone to feel blamed or shamed for sharing their lives with one of these pets but we as a society must start doing what is best for the welfare of our four-legged friends,” Blue Cross, a pet charity, told Mail Online.

With inputs from agencies

