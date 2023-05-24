'God Bless Putin, Wagner': WATCH Pro-Russia 'Aussie Cossacks' celebrate Bakhmut's 'liberation'

A few days back, Russia claimed to have fully captured Ukraine’s Bakhmut, with President Vladimir Putin congratulating his troops and mercenary Wagner Group for taking the eastern city. Now, Russian Z fascists in Sydeny, Australia, have hosted a celebration to mark the complete decimation of Bakhmut.

Australian human rights activist Drew Pavlou shared a clip of the celebrations in Australia alongside a caption that read, “Russian Z fascists in Sydney, Australia host celebrations to mark complete destruction of Bakhmut. Chetniks and Greek Golden Dawn Neo-Nazis present in the crowd. Chants: ”God bless Putin and God bless Wagner.”

Russian Z fascists in Sydney, Australia host celebrations to mark complete destruction of Bakhmut. Chetniks and Greek Golden Dawn Neo-Nazis present in the crowd. Chants: ”God bless Putin and God bless Wagner.” We would not allow ISIS celebrations in Sydney, why allow this? pic.twitter.com/OFnN1CdMs9 — Drew Pavlou (@DrewPavlou) May 24, 2023

The human rights activist further asked, "We would not allow ISIS celebrations in Sydney, why allow this?"

As per Pavlou, the celebration, "as always" was organised by Simeon Boikov, who is also known as the Aussie Cossack. According to he activist, Simeon is hiding in the Russian Consulate of Sydney to escape assault charges after pushing an elderly Ukrainian Australian man down a flight of stairs.

Pavlou shockingly revealed that the pro-terrorist rally was hosted on the grounds of the Russian Consulate in Sydney.

In the video one can hear the crowd chanting, "We salute the Russian Wagner Group, We salute the Russian Military. We congratulate you on liberating the city of Bakhmut."

They are further seen adding, "It is our Artemovsk now. We are with you. We support you with our heart and soul. Liberate our territories."

The chanting ends with the crowd claiming everything will be Russian and thanking Wagner.

