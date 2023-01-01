Observed every year on 1 January, Global Family Day is celebrated to start the new year with a message of peace and unity among people. As people around the world have welcomed the year 2023 with great fervour, it also comes with the hope that Global Family Day will establish the idea of global unity and harmony. It is pertinent to note that the day is observed on the same day as New Year so that families can come together and celebrate the occasion with their loved ones. Overall, the event promotes the idea that ‘Earth is a Global Family’. As we enter a new year and look forward to more happiness and prosperity for all, let’s know in detail about the global event.

Global Family Day 2023: History

The idea was coined in November 1997 after people were inspired by a book titled ‘One Day In Peace – January 1, 2000,’ which was released by the United Nations. It was the same time when the United Nations General Assembly launched the International Decade for the Culture of Peace and Non-Violence for the Children of the World. Following this in 1999, UN members also received an invitation to formally celebrate the first day of the year as ‘Global Family Day’.

Acting upon the same, an annual event was organised in 2001 and it did make a global impact. Linda Grover, a peace activist, played a key role in promoting the day on a global scale.

Global Family Day 2023: Significance

Also called World Peace Day, Global Family Day is celebrated to unite people from all corners of life. While it aims to promote the concept of harmony and unity, it also emphasises the idea of a ‘global village’ where everyone is the same, regardless of their colour, background, or place of origin. Observed on the first day of the year, Global Family Day sees people resolving to work toward the betterment of all, for harmony and peace, and further to unite everyone in society.

Global Family Day 2023: Celebrations

While the event is majorly celebrated in the United States, Global Family Day is observed by organising events in line with the occasion. Some local groups also plan events to bring families together and spread the message of unity and harmony.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.