Global Day of Parents 2022: From theme and history to significance, here's all you need to know

The global observance is an opportunity to hail parents all over the globe for their selfless commitment to children and their lifelong sacrifice towards nurturing the parent-child relationship

The Global Day of Parents is annually celebrated on 1 June as a mark of appreciation for the commitment of parents towards their children. As the United Nation states, the global observance is an opportunity to hail parents all over the globe for their 'selfless commitment to children and their lifelong sacrifice towards nurturing this relationship.'

The day draws attention to what families require to help parents raise their children in a holistic manner.

History

The United Nations started focusing on issues related to families during the 1980s. The Commission for Social Development, in 1983, urged the UN Secretary-General to enhance awareness, among the public and lawmakers, about the problems and needs of the family as well as the effective ways of meeting those needs.

In December 1989, the UN General Assembly proclaimed 1994 as the International Year of the Family under resolution 44/82. The global body later decided to observe 15 May each year as the International Day of Families. Under its mission of drawing attention to the importance of families in society, the UNGA announced that 1 June will be observed as the Global Day of Parents to honour parents all over the world.

Significance

Parents are a source of support, love, understanding and protection. During the coronavirus pandemic, parents have been burdened with even more responsibilities as they need to shield themselves and their kids from the deadly disease, care for out-of-school children, fulfil all their responsibilities at the workplace and home and so on. As the effects of the pandemic are still being felt, it is imperative to highlight the sacrifices and commitments made by parents all over for the well-being of their children.

Theme

The theme for Global Day of Parents 2022 is ‘Appreciate all parents throughout the world.’

