Glimpses of Japan's famous 'Omoide Yokocho' street reminds users of Blade Runner, watch

Known to the world for its advanced technology which includes high-end vehicles, robotics, and even toilets, Japan is also famous for having its food, especially traditional food which the locals still continue to prepare and sell with utmost dedication. The Japanese food culture has already started taking over the world as people have been developing more and more interest in their cuisine. With that said, after taking a stroll in the streets of Japan, one can easily find several food stalls built up side by side. One such place is the famous ‘Omoide Yokocho’ street located near Shinjuku station in Tokyo, Japan.

The narrow streets look like a congested area in Omoide Yokocho, but it definitely looks straight out of a movie set. One of the hidden gems in the city, the area has a line of streetside eateries which serve different kinds of food items in their small food joints. While the joints are very small and hardly fit 3-4 people at once, the food served here is tasty and also affordable.

A video of the famous street is now going viral on social media where you can see several shops lined up one by one with a few people sitting inside the eateries and enjoying their food or drinks.

Omoide Yokocho is a narrow street in Tokyo with over 70 tiny bars and barbecue stands. It looks like it’s straight out of “Blade Runner.” pic.twitter.com/9MFcH9M9xG — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) December 13, 2022



Sharing the video, the Twitter user claimed that Omoide Yokocho is a narrow street in Tokyo that occupies more than 70 tiny bars and barbecue stands with over 70 tiny bars and barbecue stands. The user further also added that the street seems like “it’s straight out of “Blade Runner.”

The place definitely seems to be a fun place to hang out without digging a hole in your pocket when in Tokyo.

As soon as the video was shared, many food lovers joined in and flooded the comment section with their reactions. A user wrote, “They are so resourceful with their space, that it’s honestly amazing and inspiring. This is why China is an amazing country”, while another person commented, “Blade runner meets foodie heaven.”

“The other way around. Blade Runner is straight out of Tokyo,” a third user wrote.

