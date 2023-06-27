'Give us Pizza or Death': Angry New Yorker throws pizza slices in protest against new rule

The New York City Department of Environmental Protection has drafted new rules for reducing carbon emissions in the air. This would require the pizzerias to install the costly emission-control devices if they have ovens installed prior to May 2016. Now, this new mandate has made a lot of New Yorkers angry out of which one of them decided to protest against this ruling by tossing pizza slices across the New York City Hall.

Patriot artist and activist, Scott LoBaido protested on Monday by throwing multiple pizzas in response to the crackdown on the traditional ovens used to make the dish. The video of the protest has garnered 1.4 million views on Twitter so far.

“Give us Pizza or give us Death,” said the activist before hurling pizzas across the New York City Hall gate.

In the viral video, before throwing pizza slices across the gate, Scott LoBaido read a note. He blamed the US government for ignoring the LGBTQ+ parades, the rising crime rate and the invasion of illegal migrants.

“Destroying every small business, that’s what this city keeps doing,” LoBaido yelled while throwing pizza slices. “Can’t have a small business? Can’t have pizza? New York City is nothing without pizza,” he added.

The video was uploaded by the Twitter user DC Draino. “Patriot artist @ScottLoBaido throws pizza at NYC City Hall after Dems announce plans to crack down on coal & wood fired pizza ovens As he throws slices, he yells “Give us pizza or give us death” Why would NYC destroy the last good thing they have?!” read the caption of the video.

Patriot artist @ScottLoBaido throws pizza at NYC City Hall after Dems announce plans to crackdown on coal & wood fired pizza ovens As he throws slices, he yells “give us pizza or give us death”😂 Why would NYC destroy the last good thing they have?!

Series of reactions

Scott LoBaido’s viral demonstration stimulated numerous reactions from Twitter users. While some appreciated the cause, others criticised the activist for food littering.

Criminals roam the streets, never even get charged, but pizza ovens bad. — LG105🇺🇸 (@LizG105) June 26, 2023

LOL I’ve never heard of this guy, but he isn’t wrong. Banning this is just hurting small businesses and will do nothing for the environment. — Josh Haber (@joshuahaber) June 26, 2023

Arrest him for littering — The_JL_Podcast (@The_JL_Podcast) June 26, 2023

I love this man's passion but,wasting good pizza? — Hippy Feet (@Saltymusknugget) June 26, 2023

This new mandate by New York City officials will cost a huge fortune to small eateries as the emission-controlled devices are highly expensive. One of the restaurateurs, who has a coal-fired oven told New York Post that this was an unfunded mandate for him. It would cost him a fortune and ruin the taste of the pizza.

