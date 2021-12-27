Girl celebrates Christmas with dementia patients, gifts them dolls; watch the heart-warming video here

Reports suggest that soft lifelike baby dolls calm and soothe people suffering from Alzheimer’s or dementia. Doll therapy is considered a nondrug treatment

There are certain videos on social media that leave a long-lasting mark on viewers. A similar video involving a little girl and a bunch of dementia patients has recently touched everyone’s heart on the internet.

In the video, a young girl visited a healthcare facility and celebrated Christmas with a few dementia patients by gifting them dolls. The adorable video was shared by Good News Movement on its Instagram page and has left people smiling.

The video opens with a cute little girl walking in the healthcare facility with dolls. In the next moment, the girl meets dementia patients and gifts them the dolls. The patients are seen smiling and hugging the little girl. Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the heart-warming video clip has garnered over 70,000 likes. Comments on the video were largely filled with love and praise for the little girl, as reported by Hindustan Times.

An inspired Instagram user lauded the girl and said that he wants to distribute dolls among dementia patients with his daughter as well. Another user said he had tears in his eyes after watching the video. “What a beautiful little girl! What a big heart!,” he wrote.

What is Dementia?

As per the Centers Of Disease Control And Prevention, dementia refers to impaired ability to remember. Patients suffering from dementia find it difficult to make decisions about everyday activities. Alzheimer’s is the most common type of this disease. It mostly affects older adults, although it is not a part of normal aging.

Doll therapy

Reports suggest that soft lifelike baby dolls calm and soothe people suffering from Alzheimer’s or dementia. Doll therapy is considered a nondrug way to calm the patients.

