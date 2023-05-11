Gilgit Baltistan CM Khalid Khurshid who is part of Imran Khan's PTI put in house arrest
A heavy contingent of police have been deployed outside GB House to prevent any untoward incidents, a notification issued by the office of the Chief Commissioner, Islamabad read
Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid has been placed under house arrest in Pakistan’s capital city Islamabad. It comes amid the ongoing protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in various cities of the country against the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.
A heavy contingent of police have been deployed outside Gilgit Baltistan (GB) House to prevent any untoward incidents, a notification issued by the office of the Chief Commissioner, Islamabad read.
Khurshid is also President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Gilgit Baltistan.
Violent protests continue across Pakistan since Imran Khan was arrested by paralimitary Rangers from Islamabad High Court on Tuesday on National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant
At least eight people were killed and dozens others injured in clashes between PTI protesters and police officials across Pakistan.
During the protests, the PTI supporters stormed into cantonment areas in different cities while the Lahore Corps Commanders’ house was ransacked in a violent attack. Also, the private residence of sitting prime minister Shehbaz Sharif was ransacked and set on fire by the agitators.
Pakistan police has already arrested several PTI leaders including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry in a bid to defuse violent situation in the country.
With inputs from agencies
