Germany's own Jack Sparrow: Chancellor Olaf Scholz's pic with eye patch goes viral, netizens have THIS to say
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday tweeted a pirate-style picture of himself with a black eye patch and dark-red bruises on the right side of his face — the result of a jogging accident on the weekend.
“Am excited to see the memes,” the chancellor wrote in the caption.
To deflect any possible worries about his health, on the photo, which appears to have been taken at the chancellery, Scholz smiled slightly and also wrote: “Thanks for the well wishes, it looks worse than it is!”
Wer den Schaden hat…
Bin gespannt auf die Memes. Danke für die guten Wünsche, sieht schlimmer aus, als es ist! pic.twitter.com/bB5INX8HnM
— Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) September 4, 2023
Scholz fell while jogging on Saturday and sustained bruises to his face, prompting him to cancel some appointments this weekend, the government said, reported The Associated Press.
His spokesperson told reporters in Berlin later on Monday that the chancellor was doing well considering the circumstances.
“He was in quite a good mood this morning, but still looks a bit battered,” Steffen Hebestreit said adding that the photo was published “so that everyone can get used to how he will look in the next week or two.”
Check out some funny reactions:
ich hab eins… pic.twitter.com/aAn6fBvYIv
— (@dulli_im_gully) September 4, 2023
Alles klar, Kinder? pic.twitter.com/RjvXHQ5Iie
— bukki. (@derbukki) September 4, 2023
— Barney_ (@barney_s_) September 4, 2023
Arrrrrrr pic.twitter.com/gDMAt1oTko
— Johannes Schmidt (@ssanceman) September 4, 2023
— Techaktien (@Techaktien1) September 4, 2023
ENDLICH HABEN WIR EINEN PIRATEN ALS KANZLER! pic.twitter.com/Cx36X6fPFn
— Atogrim von Draken (@SiriusDrakeCGBI) September 4, 2023
