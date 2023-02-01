Mainz (Germany): In what is being called as a ‘doppleganger murder’ in Germany, a woman allegedly hunted for her lookalike on Instagram and after a successful search she killed the woman and staged her own death so she could start a new life with boyfriend.

The woman and her friend have now been given arrest warrants on suspicion of murder, according to police in the southern city of Ingolstadt, which is located about 50 miles north of the regional capital of Munich.

“I can confirm that the accused 23-year-old female obviously planned to start a new life due to family problems,” police spokesperson Andreas Aichele told media.

Aichele claimed that she had created numerous social media accounts “to discover any folks looking as similar to her as possible.”

Investigations showed contacts with a number of young women over a few weeks. Investigators believe she set up a meeting with the subsequent victim under false pretenses.

“She went to the Heilbronn area with the 23-year-old man to pick her up and carry out the murder plan “added Aichele.

The full identities of victims or suspects are not made public under German privacy rules.

The mystery began last August 16 when the parents of the 23-year-old German-Iraqi woman discovered the body of a woman who had been stabbed to death in her parked car in Ingolstadt.

However, they claimed in a statement two days later that a subsequent autopsy “raised major doubts about the identity of the woman.”

The father of the 23-year-old was relieved, but not in the way he had anticipated.

“The cops arrived and informed us that your daughter is still alive. We were overjoyed,” woman’s father told a German newspaper. “We believed she was dead,” he added.

In contrast, police said that they had detained the woman and another 23-year-old man of Kosovan ancestry under suspicion of manslaughter two days later.

Since then, the two suspects have been detained however their arrest warrants were reportedly issued late last week.

Police informed that the deceased was another 23-year-old woman who was extremely similar to the suspect, according to the police.

According to a statement from the cops issued on Monday, the suspects “came up with the plan to search online for a lady who looked similar to the German-Iraqi, kill her, and put her in such a way that the corpse would be mistaken

for the suspect.”

Prosecutor Dr. Veronika Grieser told media that the accused allegedly tried to lure her with attractive proposals to set up a physical meeting however nobody except the deceased girl agreed to meet.

In order to pick up the victim at his home, she drove with a companion to the larger Heilbronn area, around 150 miles from her home.

The victim was enticed out of the car and “insidiously and for base motives” stabbed to death in a forested location, police said.

The two later came back to Ingolstadt where they abandoned the car after placing the dead body on the driver seat.

