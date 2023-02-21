Germany to give anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine for war against Russia
Germany’s largest arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has signed a contract with the German government to restart the production of ammunition for the Gepard anti-aircraft guns it has delivered to Ukraine
Kyiv: Ukraine is about to get a big boost in its war against Russia with the first batch of ammunition for the Gepard anti-aircraft systems scheduled to arrive in the country by July.
According to media reports, Germany’s largest arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has signed a contract with the German government to restart the production of ammunition for the Gepard anti-aircraft guns it has delivered to Ukraine.
Rheinmetall chief executive Armin Papperger was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters that a batch of 20 combat-ready Marder fighting vehicles will also be ready to Ukraine by the end of March.
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said he wanted Germany to expand its defence production capacity quickly.
Ammunition stocks for German-made Gepard battle systems, used in Ukraine in the country’s fight against Russia, are “highly sufficient”, the German defence minister told journalists in Brussels.
“It should suffice until the summer,” Boris Pistorius said.
