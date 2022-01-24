Germany: Several wounded in lecture hall shooting, gunman dead, say police
Police didn't specify how many people were wounded, or how seriously, the university's press office declined to give any details on the shooting and referred all inquiries to police
Berlin: A lone gunman wounded several people at a lecture hall in the southwestern German city of Heidelberg on Monday, police said.
Police said in a brief statement that the perpetrator was dead, but didn't give details of how that happened. They had earlier asked people on Twitter to avoid the Neuenheimer Feld area of Heidelberg, where the city's university campus is located.
Police didn't specify how many people were wounded, or how seriously. The university's press office declined to give any details on the shooting and referred all inquiries to police.
German news agency dpa cited unidentified security sources as saying that the gunman killed himself. It also reported, without citing sources, that the gunman is believed to have been a student himself, and that security officials say initial indications are that he didn't have any political or religious motive.
Police said the weapon used in the shooting was a long-barreled firearm.
Heidelberg is located south of Frankfurt and has about 160,000 inhabitants. Its university is one of Germany's best-known.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
As suspect in Anne Frank’s betrayal is named, here’s a look back at the 78-year-old cold case
A new investigation points towards prominent Jewish notary Arnold van den Bergh as the person who could have tipped off German authorities to the hiding place of the teenager and her family, which eventually led to her detention in a concentration camp
Jeremy Irons on starring in Netflix film Munich: The Edge of War — 'I love reappraisals of history'
After reflecting on his own history and the sources of his contentment, Jeremy Irons has, in recent years, chosen to work less, and revel more in immediate pleasures. “I act to live. I don’t live to act,” he said.
Head of Germany's navy resigns following controversial Ukraine remarks during New Delhi meet
Kay-Achim Schoenbach said the idea that Russia wanted to invade Ukraine was 'nonsense', adding that Putin deserved respect