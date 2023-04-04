Germany mulls reducing diplomatic presence in Russia

Berlin: Germany is considering reducing the size of its diplomatic mission to Russia as a pre-emptive move against Moscow’s reaction should Russian diplomats be expelled from Berlin, Norddeutscher Rundfunk (NDR) radio and Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR) television reported on Tuesday.

The German authorities are looking at “dramatically reducing” the number of accredited diplomats in Berlin who may be involved in espionage, according to the broadcasters’ information.

At the same time, they are also considering a reduction in the number of German diplomats posted to Moscow, Russian news agency TASS reported, adding that in this way, the German government hopes to preclude any Russian move to “simply replace” the “spies” expelled from Berlin.

On March 25, German magazine Focus, citing sources in the German Foreign Ministry, reported that Foreign Affairs Minister Annalena Baerbock planned to declare over 30 Russian diplomats accredited in Berlin personae non gratae. According to the publication, German security forces allege that these Russian diplomats use their diplomatic status to obtain information illegally.

On the same day, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that a tough response to the diplomats’ expulsion had already been prepared, TASS reported, adding that the German Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Andrea Sasse did not confirm media reports about the alleged expulsion of diplomats.

Germany Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Monday said that the German government is declaring 40 Russian diplomats “undesirable persons.

Soon after the statement issued by the German FM, France also declared that it would expel 35 Russian diplomats as part of a joint European action.

